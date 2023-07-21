Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.90. 124,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,226. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

