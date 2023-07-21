Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Bought by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,775,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,161.1% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after buying an additional 393,948 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 377,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 128,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $47.77. 17,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,068. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

