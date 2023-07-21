Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock remained flat at $27.93 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,598. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

