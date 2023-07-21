DigiByte (DGB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.76 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $132.04 million and $2.76 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,845.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00312886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.74 or 0.00823219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.40 or 0.00540684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00062872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 204.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000259 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00127305 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,379,425,180 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

