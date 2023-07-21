dForce USD Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $35.73 million and $953.38 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00309986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013548 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020644 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,477,656 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, "dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9980728 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $101,755.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/."

