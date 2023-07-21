Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DEMZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.59. 2,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

Institutional Trading of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

