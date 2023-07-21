DeltaFi Price Reaches $0.0012 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $4,707.46 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

