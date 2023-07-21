DEI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $438.31 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 205.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0784 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 415.5% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $438.31 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00315328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013770 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

