Decred Achieves Market Cap of $228.12 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Decred has a market cap of $228.12 million and $658,240.98 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.86 or 0.00049805 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00249334 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021606 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 226.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,349,150 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

