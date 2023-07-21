Decentralized Social (DESO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.84 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $8.91 or 0.00029825 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $93.86 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

