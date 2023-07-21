Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 13,033 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 2.85% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFMO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VFMO stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,378 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

