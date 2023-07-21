Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,214 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 2.75% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSA traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $81.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,939. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $448.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $81.79.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.