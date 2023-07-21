Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.06. 607,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.30. The firm has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,297 shares of company stock worth $15,914,580 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

