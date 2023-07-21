Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,955. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,228. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

