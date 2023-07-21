Davidson Investment Advisors Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.68. 549,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,251. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

