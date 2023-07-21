Davidson Investment Advisors Has $14.41 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,334 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.09% of Splunk worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Splunk by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 350.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.12. 596,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,315. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $116.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

