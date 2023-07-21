Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $17,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

OTIS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,763. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $90.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.