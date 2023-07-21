Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 18,974 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $24,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.70. 140,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,744. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.50.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

