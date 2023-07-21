Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 10,774 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after buying an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,169 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $140.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $168.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

