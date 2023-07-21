Davidson Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

HD stock opened at $319.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.