David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $147,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,817,716.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Ciena

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $50,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

