Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Up 9.1%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,084,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 586,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Datametrex AI Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

