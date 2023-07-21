Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 130.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $244.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

