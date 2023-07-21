Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,133,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942,035 shares during the period. Invitation Homes makes up 3.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Invitation Homes worth $566,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of INVH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,295. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

