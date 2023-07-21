Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.47. 578,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,734. The company has a market cap of $379.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $404.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

