Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Down 22.7% in June

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,845. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.
