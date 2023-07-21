Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Down 22.7% in June

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,845. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

