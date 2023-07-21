CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Trading 6% Higher

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.50. 1,232,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,313,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 2,353,360 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 5,936.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 1,709,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

