Curran Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.86. 72,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,977. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $166.14. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

