Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires 29,558 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the quarter. Global SuperDividend US ETF makes up about 1.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,785. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $618.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.