CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells $12,628.62 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $12,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,006.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 49,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.82. CuriosityStream Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a negative net margin of 58.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 172,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 403,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $556,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CURI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.