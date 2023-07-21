Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

CPIX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

