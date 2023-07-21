Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Acquires $24,750.00 in Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) Director John Allen Baugh bought 4,500 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Allen Baugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, John Allen Baugh acquired 542 shares of Culp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720.84.

Culp Price Performance

CULP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,870. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $67.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Culp during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

