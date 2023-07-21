CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

CCLP stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $156.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.00. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.50.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CSI Compressco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In other CSI Compressco news, CEO John Earl Jackson purchased 25,000 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 6.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 169,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Stories

