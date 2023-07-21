Csenge Advisory Group Sells 769 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $84.40 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 562.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,851. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.