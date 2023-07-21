Csenge Advisory Group Sells 314 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in BCE were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of BCE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after buying an additional 548,862 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,110,000 after purchasing an additional 76,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $44.17 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.09%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

