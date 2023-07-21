Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 476 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

NYSE:ETN opened at $210.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $211.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

