Csenge Advisory Group Has $475,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.15. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $140.62 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

