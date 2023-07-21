CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Down 22.8% in June

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 736,100 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 954,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CS Disco Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LAW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. 159,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,677. The firm has a market cap of $550.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.17. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 59.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CS Disco by 96.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in CS Disco by 69.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CS Disco by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

