Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink cut Cryoport from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Securities cut Cryoport from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Cryoport Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $724.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.22. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 14.54.

Insider Activity

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $3,053,269.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,617.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $3,053,269.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,617.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 294,145 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Cryoport by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,353 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Cryoport by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 66,353 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,696 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 157,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cryoport by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,911 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

