Cronos (CRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $25.74 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00046717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

