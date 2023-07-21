Critical Contrast: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) vs. Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) and DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $174.50 million 6.07 -$760,000.00 $0.04 2,383.25 DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kura Sushi USA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA 0.28% 0.61% 0.29% DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kura Sushi USA and DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 4 4 0 2.50 DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus price target of $86.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.00%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services. The International Event Catering division provides event catering and infrastructure services. The Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel division engages in the operation of restaurants and Demel cafés, lounges, and hotels; and retail and airport gastronomy businesses. This segment also operates under the DO & CO, Hédiard, HENRY, and Demel brands. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1981 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.