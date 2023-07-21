Critical Contrast: Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) & AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AIB Group and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIB Group N/A N/A N/A Alerus Financial 16.01% 11.78% 1.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIB Group 1 1 5 0 2.57 Alerus Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AIB Group and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AIB Group currently has a consensus target price of $76.03, indicating a potential upside of 1,608.51%. Alerus Financial has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.38%. Given AIB Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AIB Group is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIB Group and Alerus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIB Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alerus Financial $206.73 million 1.84 $40.01 million $1.92 9.80

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AIB Group.

Summary

Alerus Financial beats AIB Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits. It also provides personal, car, home improvement, education, business, farm development, startup, farm investment, future growth, and brexit loans; graduate, corporate, asset, energy efficiency, forestry, invoice, prompt pay and insurance premium, debt, real estate, and trade finance; business and farmer credit line, government credit guarantees, and overdrafts; and venture capital funds, as well as mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards; investment funds; life, home, car, travel, and business succession insurance products; and pension products. Further, it provides payment, merchant, cash management, FX rates, foreign currency and interest rate risk management, exporting, international cash flow management, foreign exchange, and interest rate fluctuation management services; and trade finance products, such as documentary collections, import and export letter of credit, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantees. The company was formerly known as Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. and changed its name to AIB Group plc in December 2017. AIB Group plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

