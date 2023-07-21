Critical Comparison: Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ – Get Free Report) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Valeritas and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 4 0 2.80

Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.53%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than Valeritas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

56.3% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Valeritas and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas N/A N/A N/A Treace Medical Concepts -30.48% -48.57% -23.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valeritas and Treace Medical Concepts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Treace Medical Concepts $154.99 million 9.40 -$42.81 million ($0.84) -28.30

Valeritas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats Valeritas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision; and Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

