Creditcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.64 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $45.02 million and $24.64 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003327 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 235,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

