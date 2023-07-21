Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $44.64 million and $29.24 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 235,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

