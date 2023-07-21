Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at $119,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at $281,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 million, a PE ratio of 182.26 and a beta of 0.10.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,013.40%.

