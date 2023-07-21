Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.34.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

