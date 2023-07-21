Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.34.
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
Shares of DHI stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21.
Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton
In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
