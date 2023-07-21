Credit Suisse Group Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $119.20 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after buying an additional 1,499,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.