Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Position Reduced by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,988 shares during the quarter. Credicorp makes up approximately 9.4% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 0.82% of Credicorp worth $86,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,432,000 after buying an additional 489,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 805.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,203,000 after buying an additional 466,898 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $48,505,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,802,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 354.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,064,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $156.60. The stock had a trading volume of 47,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $118.33 and a one year high of $158.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.34.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.27). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $6.7385 dividend. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

