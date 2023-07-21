Cranswick (LON:CWK) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,398.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,398 ($44.43) and last traded at GBX 3,388 ($44.30), with a volume of 94781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,232 ($42.26).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.69) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cranswick to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,400 ($44.46) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Cranswick Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,609.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,247.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,149.63.

Cranswick Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Cranswick

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a GBX 58.80 ($0.77) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,798.08%.

In related news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,230 ($42.23), for a total transaction of £213,987.50 ($279,795.37). 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

